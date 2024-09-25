Trailer for Ghost of Yotei — Ghost of Tsushima sequel with a female protagonist

Sony concluded the State of Play presentation with the announcement of a new game from Sucker Punch studio — Ghost of Yotei. It is a sequel to the popular Ghost series set in medieval Japan.

In a short teaser trailer, the developers introduced a new main character named Atsu. She wields both a traditional samurai sword and a shamisen, a Japanese stringed instrument.

Ghost of Yotei will take players to the island of Hokkaido, to the foot of Mount Yotei. Atsu will travel through the wild lands accompanied by a mysterious wolf companion. The game is set in 1603 — at the beginning of the Edo period in Japanese history.

Andrew Goldfarb, Sucker Punch’s Communications Manager, spoke about the game’s new features:

«We created huge panoramic landscapes, added a new starry sky with aurora borealis, and improved the realism of grass and plant movement under the influence of the wind».

Pros in words Ghost of Yotei will be the studio’s first project created specifically for the PlayStation 5. This allows us to make the most of the console’s technical capabilities to create an impressive visual design.

Sucker Punch promises to preserve the atmospheric moments of contemplation that players loved in the previous installment of the series — Ghost of Tsushima. At the same time, the team is working on introducing new game mechanics and weapons.

Sony has not yet announced the exact release date of Ghost of Yotei, but it is tentatively scheduled for 2025.

Source: The Verge