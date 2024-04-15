Dragon Age writer thinks a TV series based on the game is a «terrible idea», but would agree if it was different from «Honor of Thieves»

The lead writer of BioWare’s Dragon Age series of games shared his thoughts on which games, in his opinion, could make a great TV adaptation. And Dragon Age is not one of them.

On April 15, David Gaider, who is now the head of Summerfall Games, shared his opinion on which game needs a TV adaptation. The developer’s answer about his own product was surprising. Gader, who is responsible for the game’s setting, believes that transferring its story to television is — «a terrible idea».

I imagine everyone would expect me to say Dragon Age, but that’d be a terrible idea. I want to see a David Lynch-style (on acid) Disco Elysium. Or maybe Banishers. https://t.co/vljIVHAKKc — David Gaider (@davidgaider) April 15, 2024

«I think everyone expects me to say Dragon Age, but that would be a terrible idea. I want to see David Lynch’s Disco Elysium (on acid). Or maybe Banishers», — Heyder replied to a tweet with a question.

When asked why Haider doesn’t think a Dragon Age or even Mass Effect adaptation is promising, the developer explained: «You take away the interactive element, and you’re left with a standard fantasy story».

As for Mass Effect, Haider says: «Like Dragon Age or BG3, it’s hard for me to imagine a Mass Effect series doing something we haven’t seen a dozen times before Halo seriesfor example, could easily be Mass Effect».

Fans of Haider’s work also gave him suggestions. One of them suggested a series based on Animal Crossing, to which the BioWare veteran replied: «If it had little or no resemblance to the real game, sure. Animal Crossing, but it’s an intense political thriller».

Nevertheless, Haider says that if there was interest in a TV adaptation of Dragon Age, he would be willing to take on the challenge on one condition. «I’d love to write a Dragon Age series, but I can tell you right now, a party fantasy like «Dungeons and Dragons: Honor of Thieves»would not be my first choice. Or second. Or even third».

Source: Games Radar