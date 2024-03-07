Dragon’s Dogma 2 will show live scenes of meat cooking on a fire

In 2 weeks, the highly anticipated Dragon’s Dogma 2 game is expected to be released. While in the camps, players will be able to cook food, as it happens in many role-playing games. The relevant footage was published in advance.

In the case of Dragon’s Dogma 2, the meat on the fire looked very realistic, which led to discussions among fans about whether it was real or the result of high-quality computer graphics. Even PlayStation could not make up its mind and launched a poll on the social network X.

Now, Capcom has announced that the sizzling meat in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is quite real. In an interview with the Japanese website 4Gamer, the game’s director Hideaki Itsuno said that these meat-cooking scenes are filmed real scenes, not CGI.

He clarified that the team had been discussing for several months what interesting things could be demonstrated at the campsite. In the end, they decided to show meat cooking. But instead of spending money on expensive computer graphics with meat frying, they decided to spend the same amount of money on real meat. As a result, each type of meat that can be cooked in the game on the grill has a separate cooking video.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released on March 22 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Source: eurogamer