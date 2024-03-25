«Dune» Denis Villeneuve officially became a billionaire franchise — the box office of the second part approached $575 million

The second part of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic continued its triumphant run at the box office, proving total revenues up to $574.4 million —233.4 million came from the domestic market, while foreign collections reached $341 million.

Thus, the franchise, which also includes the «Dune» 2021 movie with earnings of $433.9 million has officially joined the billionaires’ club.

It’s worth noting that in just 3 weeks of distribution, the second part of surpassed the total global collection of its predecessor and in just 10 days — nationally (however, the first part was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, so ticket sales were somewhat suppressed by the online release).

«Dune: Part Two» continues the adaptation of the cult sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert from director Denis Villeneuve. According to the synopsis, in the sequel, Paul Atreides teams up with Chani and the Fremen (a tribe of desert people in the Dune universe) to take revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skashgård, Dave Batista, and Javier Bardem have all reprised their roles. Also, new characters are introduced by Austin Butler (the villain Fade-Route Harkonnen), Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan) and Christopher Walken (Shaddam IV).

It is noteworthy that the achievement marks the first billion-dollar franchise for Shalame and the second for Zendaya (along with the «Spider-Man» franchise). Stellan Skashgård, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin have joined the «elite» club for the third time.