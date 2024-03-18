The box office of the «Dune 2» movie approached $500 million — it took only three weeks for the film to surpass the first part

At this point, the second «Dune» earned $494.7 million worldwide — $205.3 million at the domestic box office and $289.4 million abroad.

«Dune: Part Two» is also currently the highest-grossing film of 2024, surpassing the first part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation in just three weeks.

It is also worth noting that after only 10 days of release, the second «Dune» surpassed total national gross of the former ($108 million) — however, the 2021 film was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, so ticket sales were somewhat suppressed by the online release.

Abroad, the largest audience for «Dune: Part Two» grossed in China ($36 million), the United Kingdom ($32.8 million), Germany ($25 million), France ($24.9 million), and Australia ($15.6 million). In Ukraine, the film showed the best start for Warner Bros. since the beginning of the war — 32.6 million hryvnias for the first weekend (more recent data is not yet available).

IMAX networks were in particular demand — the director chose 70 mm film for the second «Dune», which provides greater detail and realism (By the way, the movie was shot with lenses made in Ukraine). Over the weekend, the film surpassed the $100 million mark on Imax screens alone, making it the seventh fastest film to reach this milestone.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, which jointly produced and financed «Dune: Part Two», spent $190 million on the production (another $100 million on advertising).

«Dune: Part Two» continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s cult sci-fi novel by director Denis Villeneuve. According to the synopsis, in the sequel, Paul Atreides teams up with Chani and the Fremen (a tribe of desert people in the Dune universe) to take revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skashgård, Dave Batista, and Javier Bardem have all reprised their roles. Also, new characters are introduced by Austin Butler (the villain Fade-Route Harkonnen), Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan) and Christopher Walken (Shaddam IV).