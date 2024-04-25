Durov: Apple demands to ban some Telegram channels for users with Ukrainian SIM cards

Telegram founder Pavel Durov said that Apple had sent a request to block some Telegram channels for Ukrainian users. Although the platform’s community usually opposes such blocking, the company has to listen to such requests in order to keep the app available in the App Store.

Pavel Durov recalled that back in February 2022, he proposed to restrict Telegram channels in Russia and Ukraine because they were used for military propaganda. However, users strongly opposed such restrictions. At the same time, the platform blocks accounts and bots that collect coordinates for targeted strikes or publish personal information calling for violence.

«Regarding general news/propaganda channels, we receive official letters from Apple stating that certain changes are unavoidable, at least for users accessing Telegram on iPhones using Ukrainian SIM cards. As I explained in my interview, in order to remain accessible to its users, Telegram has to consider requests coming from the App Store», ─ said Durov.

He added that Telegram’s administration is interested in providing «users with uncensored access to information and opinions so that they can make their own decisions».

«However, it doesn’t always depend on us,» says the Telegram founder.

Pavel Durov did not specify which channels and how many channels Apple requires to be blocked for users with Ukrainian SIM cards.