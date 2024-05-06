Brave1 participants create HARVESTER AI platform for state security agencies

Members of Brave1, the Ukrainian MATHESIS team, have developed the HARVESTER platform based on artificial intelligence for state security agencies.

About reported Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The solution allows you to quickly and efficiently find the information you need in large amounts of unstructured data and, accordingly, make timely decisions.

The AI-powered HARVESTER platform was developed by the Ukrainian MATHESIS team specifically for state security agencies. It is successfully used by some Ukrainian special services and even foreign law enforcement agencies.

Intelligence and law enforcement officers must constantly and quickly process large amounts of information — audio, text, images, and video that they receive through radio intercepts and OSINT. Without HARVESTER, such data is processed and analyzed manually, which is inefficient and takes a lot of time and human resources. By the time a person processes everything, the information will be outdated.

The platform can be adapted to the needs of different departments and different scenarios of information analysis. It can:

search for the speaker in intercepted conversations;

convert speech into text;

select intercepted conversations and text documents by keywords;

sort text documents by category;

translate documents from 100+ languages;

identify people by their faces;

identify objects in photos and videos.

The HARVESTER platform works autonomously and does not require the Internet.

It should be noted that over the past year, as part of the Brave defense-tech cluster,1 963 developers have created 1,671 innovative products ranging from an invisibility cloak with protection against enemy thermal imagers to short-range electronic warfare.