And it costs only $300. Chinese present RISC-V-based laptop for AI developers

Chinese startup SpacemiT has presented MuseBook — a laptop based on the K1 RISC-V octa-core processor aimed at AI developers.
Although there is no official launch date, it is expected to be available soon at a relatively low price of $300.
About said TomsHardware publication.
MuseBook looks a bit like an Apple MacBook. It has a 14.1-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The keyboard resembles Windows keyboards, but the special button is replaced by a RISC-V button. It is not yet known what function it will perform.
The laptop weighs 1.3 kg and is approximately 18 mm thick. It has a microSD card slot, two USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Below are the full specifications of the K1 SoC.
|CPU
|Octa-Core X60 64-bit RISC-V core (faster than Cortex-A55 in multi-core configuration)
|GPU
|Unnamed with support for OpenCL 3.0, OpenGL ES3.2, Vulkan 1.2
|VPU
|H.265/H.264/VP9/VP8 4K encoding/encoding
|AI accelerator
|2.0 TOPS AI NPU
|Memory
|Up to 16GB 32bit LPDDR4-2400MT, 32bit LPDDR4X-2666MT, Up to 10.6GB/S bandwidth
|Storage
|Supports SPI FLASH, eMMC 5.1, SDIO 3.0 SD Card, NVME(PCIe2.1 2x)
|Display
|MIPI-DSI and HDMI up to 1920×1440 @ 60Hz
|Support for dual display setups
|Audio
|3X Mic-in
|Camera
|8-lane MIPI-CSI in 4+2+2-lane or 4+4-lane configuration
|Single camera supports up to 16MP
|Supports three camera inputs
|Connectivity
|2x GMAC
|1x USB 3.0 (multiplexed with PCIe 2.1 x1)
|1x USB OTG
|1x USB HOST
|5x PCIe 2.1 (x2+x2+x1 combined, 5Gbps/lane)
|4x SPI, 7x I2C, 12x UART, 2x CAN-FD, 30x PWM
|Power consumption
|3-5W TDP
|Pakcage
|FCCSP 17x17mm, 0.65mm pitch
The laptop has up to 128 GB of built-in eMMC flash memory. Wireless network connectivity is available through the pre-installed RTL8852BE-based WiFi 6 module.
MuseBook runs on the Bianbu OS. This is a Debian-based operating system optimized for the K1 RISC-V SoC.
If you wish, you can also install a Linux version of your choice or RTOS on your laptop.
|SoC
|SpacemiT K1 octa-core X60 RISC-V core compliant with RVA22 (see full SoC specifications details above)
|System memory
|Up to 16GB 32bit LPDDR4-2400MT, 32bit LPDDR4X-2666MT
|Storage
|32GB eMMC flash (default), option up to 128GB
|M.2 (PCIe 2.1 2x) socket for NVMe SSD up to 1TB
|MicroSD card slot
|Display
|14.1-inch IPS display with 1920×1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate
|72% NTSC (≈100%sRGB) Color gamut
|250 nits brightness
|Networking
|RTL8852BE-based WiFi 6 module
|Power supply
|USB PD 3.1 Type-C port (65W power adapter)
|Dimensions
|322.6 x 209.2 x 17.8mm
|Weight
|1.36kg
|OS
|Bianbu OS by Debian, Ubuntu, Linux
|Browser
|Chromium
Of course, it’s not the first RISC-V notebook to hit the market. But the K1 is the first RISC-V SoC to comply with the RVA22 RISC-V Foundation and 256-bit RVV 1.0 standards.