And it costs only $300. Chinese present RISC-V-based laptop for AI developers

Chinese startup SpacemiT has presented MuseBook — a laptop based on the K1 RISC-V octa-core processor aimed at AI developers.

Although there is no official launch date, it is expected to be available soon at a relatively low price of $300.

MuseBook looks a bit like an Apple MacBook. It has a 14.1-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The keyboard resembles Windows keyboards, but the special button is replaced by a RISC-V button. It is not yet known what function it will perform.

The laptop weighs 1.3 kg and is approximately 18 mm thick. It has a microSD card slot, two USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Below are the full specifications of the K1 SoC.

CPU Octa-Core X60 64-bit RISC-V core (faster than Cortex-A55 in multi-core configuration) GPU Unnamed with support for OpenCL 3.0, OpenGL ES3.2, Vulkan 1.2 VPU H.265/H.264/VP9/VP8 4K encoding/encoding AI accelerator 2.0 TOPS AI NPU Memory Up to 16GB 32bit LPDDR4-2400MT, 32bit LPDDR4X-2666MT, Up to 10.6GB/S bandwidth Storage Supports SPI FLASH, eMMC 5.1, SDIO 3.0 SD Card, NVME(PCIe2.1 2x) Display MIPI-DSI and HDMI up to 1920×1440 @ 60Hz Support for dual display setups Audio 3X Mic-in Camera 8-lane MIPI-CSI in 4+2+2-lane or 4+4-lane configuration Single camera supports up to 16MP Supports three camera inputs Connectivity 2x GMAC 1x USB 3.0 (multiplexed with PCIe 2.1 x1) 1x USB OTG 1x USB HOST 5x PCIe 2.1 (x2+x2+x1 combined, 5Gbps/lane) 4x SPI, 7x I2C, 12x UART, 2x CAN-FD, 30x PWM Power consumption 3-5W TDP Pakcage FCCSP 17x17mm, 0.65mm pitch

The laptop has up to 128 GB of built-in eMMC flash memory. Wireless network connectivity is available through the pre-installed RTL8852BE-based WiFi 6 module.

MuseBook runs on the Bianbu OS. This is a Debian-based operating system optimized for the K1 RISC-V SoC.

If you wish, you can also install a Linux version of your choice or RTOS on your laptop.

SoC SpacemiT K1 octa-core X60 RISC-V core compliant with RVA22 (see full SoC specifications details above) System memory Up to 16GB 32bit LPDDR4-2400MT, 32bit LPDDR4X-2666MT Storage 32GB eMMC flash (default), option up to 128GB M.2 (PCIe 2.1 2x) socket for NVMe SSD up to 1TB MicroSD card slot Display 14.1-inch IPS display with 1920×1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate 72% NTSC (≈100%sRGB) Color gamut 250 nits brightness Networking RTL8852BE-based WiFi 6 module Power supply USB PD 3.1 Type-C port (65W power adapter) Dimensions 322.6 x 209.2 x 17.8mm Weight 1.36kg OS Bianbu OS by Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Browser Chromium

Of course, it’s not the first RISC-V notebook to hit the market. But the K1 is the first RISC-V SoC to comply with the RVA22 RISC-V Foundation and 256-bit RVV 1.0 standards.