The iPhone 17 is credited with up to 12 GB of storage, an improved selfie camera, a more compact Dynamic Island and a new Slim model

Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Securities, shared new information about the upcoming iPhone 17 line of smartphones. According to him, Apple is planning significant changes in this line.

According to Pu, iPhone 17 models will have an updated design, improved front camera, smaller Dynamic Island, etc. In addition, Apple is supposedly going to introduce a new model «iPhone 17 Slim», which will replace the «Plus» version in the next line. It will have a «slim design», but no details have been announced.

So, the iPhone 17 line will consist of the following versions:

iPhone 17: 6.1-inch display

iPhone 17 Slim: 6.6-inch display

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch display

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display

In terms of design, according to Pu, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, and iPhone 17 Pro will feature an aluminum design that is «more complex than». At the same time, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will continue to be made of titanium. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will also have a «narrower Dynamic Island», while the other models will keep the current design.

The smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max is made possible by the new metalens technology in the proximity sensor. This technology will help Apple significantly reduce the size of the Face ID sensor.

Pu also said that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim will have 8 GB of RAM and an A18 or A19 processor. At the same time, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a more productive A19 Pro processor along with 12 GB of RAM. For comparison, the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models have 6 GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 8 GB. It is expected that in this year’s iPhone 16 lineup, all versions will receive 8 GB of memory.

All four iPhone 17 models will have 24-megapixel front cameras. This is a marked improvement over the current 12-megapixel front cameras used by Apple.

Source: 9to5mac