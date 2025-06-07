Dying Light: The Beast gets gameplay trailer and release date

At Summer Game Fest 2025 Techland has shown Dying Light: The Beast in the gameplay trailer. The game’s release is not far off.

Dying Light spin-off brings players back to Kyle Crane after its absence in the 2022 sequel. The announcement of the release date was accompanied by a fresh look at the gameplay. The studio showed some of the many ways players can fight their way through hundreds of infected.

The official description of Dying Light: The Beast Techland tells us about an open-world survival horror game set in the Castor Woods Valley, where players will have to use everything possible to stay alive.

«You — Kyle Crane. After being captured by the Baron and enduring his painful experiments for years, you escape. Left on the edge of humanity with human and zombie DNA, you try to control your inner beast and the conflict that comes with it. But you will have to do so if you want to take revenge on the man who did this to you».

Dying Light: The Beast is already available for pre-order, which gives customers access to exclusive items. The release will take place a year after the announcementAugust 22, 2025 for PC on Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Source: IGN