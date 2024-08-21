Trailer for Dying Light: The Beast — Kyle Crane’s return after 13 years of experimentation

The Games section is published with the support of ?

At Gamescom 2024, Techland officially presented Dying Light: The Beast. The game started as a storyline DLC for Dying Light 2, but grew into an independent project.

The trailer for Dying Light: The Beast trailer introduces the return of the main character Kyle Crane and a new open world region. The developers talk about 20 hours of gameplay.

The story takes place in the once-bustling tourist destination of Castor Woods, now home to friendly and hostile factions. A player in the likeness of Kyle escapes after being held captive and experimented on for 13 years following his previous appearances in the series. Now free, he seeks revenge on those who helped capture him. The Beast — is a huge monster that roams the woods… but Crane, after being experimented on, now has the zombie’s DNA intertwined with his own, giving him «the power of the beast», which he can use to get rid of it.

Dying Light: The Beast will get a four-player cooperative mode with shared progress, as well as a solo mode. Day and night changes are also back.

Dying Light: The Beast will be released on PC in Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PlayStation, but it is not known when. The date is expected to be announced this year. Owners of Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition will get The Beast for free — for everyone else, the price is $39.99.

Sources: Steam, IGN

