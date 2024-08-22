The best from the first day of Gamescom 2024: Borderlands 4, new Mafia and Dying Light, and more

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The opening of Gamescom 2024 brought several long-awaited announcements. At Gamescom Opening Night Live, we presented. Borderlands 4, Mafia: The Old Country, Dying Light: The Beast and much more.

Borderlands 4

One of the first presented Borderlands 4the new main game in the series. The trailer doesn’t tell much, but later it became known that the game will not take place on Pandora. The game will be released in 2025.

Mafia: The Old Country

The fourth game of the series, Mafia: The Old Country will take place in Sicily of the early 20th century. Hangar 13 promised authentic voice acting for total immersion and will return «to the roots of what fans love about the Mafia» franchise. Publisher 2K says that Mafia: The Old Country will be released in 2025, with more details to be announced in December 2024.

Dying Light: The Beast

The story, which was originally developed as DLC, will become a separate game Dying Light: The Beast presents the return of Kyle Crane after 13 years of experimentation. Techland says it will take 20 hours to play, the release date is unknown. Owners of Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition will get The Beast for free.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

MachineGames’ new Indiana Jones game will be set between the movies, between the events of «Raiders of the Lost Ark» and «The Last Crusade» Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released on Xbox X|S and PC on December 9, 2024, and on PlayStation 5 in spring 2025.

Dune: Awakening

Funcom presented Dune: Awakening gameplay trailer about survival in the desert and guild management. The game will be released on PC in early 2025, and will appear on consoles later. more information will be available at Dune: Awakening Direct on August 29.

Civilization 7 Firaxis Games has shown Civilization 7 strategy gameplay. The game will be released on February 11, 2025. Civilization 7 prices are already available on Steam, and they are not good. The release will take place on all major platforms including Nintendo Switch and not only on the latest consoles. Masters of Albion by Peter Molyneux

The author of Fable has promised a new game set in Albion, but it’s not the same Albion as in Fable, because Peter doesn’t have the rights to it. Despite the interesting trailer, we can only hope that the famous promises Peter Molyneux will finish Masters of Albion after allwhich has no release date yet. Molyneux gave an interview to journalists and performed on the Gamescom Opening Night Live stage.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

The game from the creators of Life is Strange has received not one, but two release dates at once. The Lost Records Quest: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 will be released on February 18, and Tape 2 — on March 18, 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

Batman: Arkham Shadow

And so the new Arkham has been announced, albeit for VR and exclusively for Meta Quest 3. Despite this limitation, the game looks good Events Batman: Arkham Shadow is set between Arkham Origins 2013 and Arkham Asylum. The game will be released in October 2024.

Path of Exile 2

The second Path of Exile game will go into early access on November 15. The ARPG was originally expected to be released in 2022 and was repeatedly postponed. The full Path of Exile 2 will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Monster Hunter Wilds

The new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds shows a battle with the giant spider Lala Barina, the flying Ray Daw, other monsters, and reveals some details of the gameplay. Monster Hunter Wilds is expected to be released in early 2025.

Marvel Rivals

Captain America and the Winter Soldier have joined the Marvel game. Marvel Rivals superhero shooter-slasher will launch on December 6, 2024

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Diablo 4 will receive the Vessel of Hatred expansion pack on October 8, 2024. The DLC brings mercenaries back to the game, including a real-life demon. There will also be a new cooperative PvE dungeon to raid and «multi-layer dungeons».

Starfield: Shattered Space

The Starfield DLC will add transportation to the game — wandering around empty planets will not be so boring. The Shattered Space DLC will also add the story of a treasure hunt on the planet of the Va’ruun house among the cultists. You’ll be able to play all this from September 30.

Game anthology series «Secret Level» from Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has introduced animated series «Secret level». Out of 15 episodes, each one will represent a separate well-known game (both those that have been released and those that will be released). Among the titles are God of War, Warhammer 40K, New World: Aeternum, The Outer Worlds 2. It will be directed by «Secret Level» Love, Death and Robots» Tim Miller and his Blur Studio, so it should be interesting. The series will be released on December 10, 2024.

