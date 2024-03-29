Each additional hour of leisure time computer use increases chances of impotence, — study

Analyses of data from more than 200,000 men showed that every 1.2 hours of additional leisure time computer use predicted a 3.57-fold increase in the likelihood of erectile dysfunction (or impotence), according to a research article in Andrology (via Interesting Engineering).

At the same time, other daily activities — such as watching TV or driving a car — did not show similar results. There was also no evidence that computer use was associated with depression, anxiety, or blood vessel health.

Computer use has long been linked to lower levels of follicle-stimulating hormone, a key hormone involved in the reproductive system of both men and women (in men, it stimulates sperm production).

Interestingly, the researchers observed lower levels of follicle-stimulating hormone in individuals who «were more leisurely» used the computer.

«This study offered strong evidence of a positive causal relationship between computer use and the risk of erectile dysfunction. However, a definitive causal relationship must be established through further research,» the authors said in a statement.

The researchers suggest that men should engage in moderate physical activity instead of using computers in their leisure time — more exercise reduces the likelihood of developing erectile dysfunction due to a sedentary lifestyle.