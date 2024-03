The Apple Vision Pro went on sale in the US back in February, causing a stream of memes and funny videos on social networks with the way headset owners use their headsets in one way or another — it was mostly about entertainment (watching movies, games, music, photos), but now artificial intelligence expert Ming Chu in a post on X has collected several useful examples of headset use, suitable mainly for training or improving useful skills.

Studying the work of human organs

Controlling robotics

Conducting lectures on medicine

Learning to play the piano

Study of cell structure

Viewing MRI of the brain

Study the operation of devices from the inside

Building LEGO

Immersive shopping experience

Vehicle configuration in virtual space