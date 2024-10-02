«Electric State» — first footage of the post-apocalyptic Netflix action movie (with robots, Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown)

«Electric State» is an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stolenhage and tells the story of an orphaned girl who wanders the futuristic American West with a robot, an eccentric trucker, and a war veteran in search of her missing brother.

«The story is set in 1994, after a battle between humanity and artificial intelligence that ended in a crushing stalemate. The dead are buried; the automatons rust where they fell. The defeated robots have been banished to the «exclusion zone» in the southwestern desert, and human society is trying to rebuild without the help of the mechanical beings it created».

In addition to Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, who took on the roles of Michelle and Keats, the cast of «Electric State» includes the star of the Oscar-winning «Everything always and at the same time» Ke Hui Quan (Dr. Amherst), Stanley Tucci (tech entrepreneur Ethan Skate, who produces addictive VR devices) and Giancarlo Esposito, who played Colonel Bradberry and voiced one of the robot villains.

Woody Garelson, Jenny Slate, Billy Bob Thornton, Brian Cox, Anthony Mackie, and Jason Alexander also provided voices for some of the other robotic characters.

The Russo brothers, who directed the «Avengers» films, are directing the movie, while the script was written by longtime Marvel writer Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Judging by the images, «Electric State», which cost at least $300 million, relies heavily on CGI, but it’s justified, since the world will be showing a lot of robotic characters.

«Electric State» will debut on Netflix in early 2025. For Millie Bobby Brown —, this is her fourth joint project with the streaming service, the actress debuted in the hit series «Strange Wonders» as Od, appeared in two films about «Enola Holmes», as well as the film «Virgo against trouble» (despite controversial reviews, the movie is among the top ten most popular on Netflix).

Source: Vanity Fair