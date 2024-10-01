Shawshank Redemption director ends 11-year hiatus for Stranger Things because «it’s so heartfelt»

Frank Darabont, the famous director of the movie «Shawshank Redemption», decided to return to the director’s chair after an 11-year break. He has agreed to direct two episodes of the final season of the popular series «Stranger Things» for Netflix.

У conversation of The Daily Beast, Darabont explained his decision:

«My wife and I love this show. Contemporary content often portrays horrible people doing horrible things for selfish reasons, but «Stranger Things» stands out for its sincerity and heartfeltness. This positivity really touched me».

Darabont’s last directorial work was episodes of the short-lived drama series «Mob City» for TNT in 2013. His last feature film — an adaptation of the Stephen King novel «The Fog» — was released in 2007. His other notable works include the films «The Green Mile» and the TV series «The Walking Dead».

Filming of the fifth season «Stranger Things» are taking place this year in Atlanta. The final season is expected to be released on Netflix in 2025. Executive producer and director Shawn Levy told Total Film that the new season will be bigger than the previous one:

«It is impossible to continue the fourth season without expanding the scope and depth. This is a large-scale cinematic narrative that is simply called a TV series».

The series «Stranger Things», which draws inspiration from the works of Stephen King, debuted on Netflix in 2016. Since then, the show has been one of the most popular on the platform.

The fourth season, which was released in two parts in 2022, set a record — viewers spent more than 1.35 billion hours watching it in the first 28 days.

Source: Variety, The Daily Beast