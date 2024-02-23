Elon Musk confronted Google after it suspended the Gemini image generation function because some users on social media reported that the artificial intelligence constantly generates images of people of color in an inaccurate historical context.

Google stated that it «is aware that Gemini offers inaccuracies in some historical images generated by artificial intelligence. Gemini «misses the mark» and that it is «working to immediately improve such images».

We're aware that Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions. Here's our statement. pic.twitter.com/RfYXSgRyfz — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) February 21, 2024

Then Musk wrote several posts on X in which he criticized Google, transmits Business Insider.

I’m glad Google went overboard with AI image generation because it made their insane racist, anti-civilization programming clear to everyone.

I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

Musk has a role to play in the AI market. Artificial intelligence X, Grok, — is a chatbot that learns from X’s posts, and which Musk has promised to make politically neutral.

The billionaire also went after Gemini CEO Jack Krawczyk. On Wednesday, he said that Gemini’s image generation capabilities were designed to «reflect our global user base». Musk was not too lazy to find and screen Krawczyk’s post about the 2020 elections and made a rather wry joke:

Then he called his mom, drank a whole box of soy milk, and watched Rachel Maddow.

And in the comments he added the following:

I am, of course, exaggerating, but the tragedy is that this is the case. Besides, I don’t pick on random characters. This psycho *is* a big part of why Google’s artificial intelligence is so racist and sexist.

I’m exaggerating, of course, but the tragic part is that it is directionally correct. Also, I’m not picking on some rando. This nut is a big part of why Google’s AI is so racist & sexist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, Musk wrote on X that he launched a Google search on his phone, started typing «why censorship» and found that «the first two results are* for censorship».

I just typed in a Google query on my phone and the top two choices are pro censorship! pic.twitter.com/NC9nIi2GcV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2024

Musk positions himself as a fighter for freedom of speech, and this explains the large amount of manipulative and provocative content on X, including clearly pro-Russian content. This is what the recommendations on this request look like in full, Musk cropped them so that he could illustrate a convenient point of view.