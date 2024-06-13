Elon Musk has demanded that the Ukrainian edition of Texty.org.ua be added to the list of sanctioned terrorist organizations. The reason for his statement was an analytical publication on the website, which detailed US senators and other individuals who do not support or have ambiguous attitudes toward Ukraine.

Musk reacted to tweet Republican congressman Jim Banks, who is demanding that the non-governmental organization Texty.org.ua be deprived of funding.

In particular, article by Texty.org.ua contains public data on U.S. senators who initially expressed support for Ukraine during recent U.S. political events and later changed their rhetoric.

The reason for the online scandal was publication Daniel McAdams, director of the Ron Paul Institute, who stated on the institution’s website that he claimed that Texty.org.ua, allegedly funded by the US government, had created a watchlist of US citizens. This was spread by other conservative sources, both on the far right and the left, some even going so far as to threaten journalists.

The well-known congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green also called publication with a list of enemies and claimed that no less than President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was behind it. FOX news website reportedreported that Senator J.D. Vance and U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz have asked Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for information about Texty.org.ua. They also appealed to the House Appropriations Committee to terminate U.S. support for Texty.org.ua — the committee passed the resolution.

Texty.org.ua responded to the scandal statement:

«We regard this campaign as pressure on freedom of speech and a manifestation of chauvinism against Ukrainian citizens. After all, our gatekeepers believe that we have no right to investigate the flows of false information they produce about our country and us, because they are US citizens and we are not».

Elon Musk can hardly be called a supporter of Ukraine. He has repeatedly spoken out about the Russian-Ukrainian war, proposing to stop funding Ukraine and «peace between Ukraine and Russia». According to some dataHe was involved in the disconnection of Starlink during the Ukrainian military operation in Crimea. At the same time, Musk provided Starlink for the Ukrainian