Embracer is officially confirmed a partial sale of Russia’s Saber Interactive, and at the same time, details emerged about the future of the Ukrainian studio 4A Games (creators of Metro) — one of the first to report the deal in late February was well-known gaming journalist Jason Schreier from Bloomberg.

The Swedish gaming holding company presents this deal as a complete cessation of all operations in Russia by releasing certain Saber Interactive assets. The beginning of the story and all the important context — in a separate article. There is no point in reprinting everything again, so in this sequel we will get straight to the point.

First, the deal is worth $247 million, not $500 million, as Schreyer initially reported. Later on, it will become clear why this amount is so high. Secondly, the buyer is Beacon Interactive, a studio owned by the co-founder of Saber Interactive. Thirdly, 4A Games (the creators of Metro) will remain with Embracer for the time being, but there is one thing: under the terms of the agreement, Saber Interactive retains the option to buy out 4A Games along with other Embracer assets for a fixed price over a certain period of time. Another important detail is that Saber Interactive will acquire another Ukrainian studio — Fractured Byte (a game development studio with headquarters in Estonia and two development offices in Dnipro and Kyiv).

Under the terms of the transaction, Saber Interactive will own a number of studios (full list below) and a total of 38 games with a total book value of approximately SEK 2.3 billion, while Embracer will retain 4A Games (along with others) and a total of 14 titles worth SEK 0.5 billion, including two joint projects with the Buyer.

Which studios will Saber Interactive acquire

Fractured Byte

Nimble Giant

DIGIC

Mad Head Games

New World Interactive

3D Realms

Slipgate

Which studios remain with Embracer

4A Games

34 Big Things

Shiver

Snapshot

Tripwire

Tuxedo Labs

Zen Studios

Aspyr

Beamdog

Demiurge

What games are left by Embracer

The next AAA game from 4A Games

An unannounced AAA game that is currently at the concept stage

Previously announced AAA game under a key license

New multiplayer AAA shooter on managed IP

New AA game based on the Asmodee IP

New AA game from 34 Big Things on their own IP

Killing Floor 3

Teardown

Full back catalog from Zen Studios, Aspyr and Tripwire

Later today, Embracer will hold a press conference for investors, analysts and the media. We will update this text if any interesting details are revealed.