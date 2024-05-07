Apple unveils Magic Keyboard with function keys and Pencil Pro with squeeze support and Find My

Along with the long-awaited OLED iPad Pro, Apple has also released new accessories for its tablets, including a slightly updated Magic Keyboard and Pencil Pro stylus.

The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (M4) is available in two colors (black and silver) and two sizes: for the 11-inch and 13-inch models. However, it is not compatible with new 11- and 13-inch iPad Ai modelsr, announced today, or with previous iPad Pro models.

The new version of the Apple Magic Keyboard has an aluminum hand rest and a larger trackpad with tactile feedback. A number of function keys are also available. This will help bring the iPad Pro even closer to a laptop. As before, the device uses one USB-C connector (for charging only).

The updated Apple Magic Keyboard is priced at $299 and $349 for the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4) versions, respectively.

Previous leaks confirmed ─ Apple has introduced a new stylus Apple Pencil Pro. It offers a new squeeze gesture, gyroscope, tactile feedback, Find My support, and more.

A new sensor in Apple Pencil Pro allows users to squeeze the stylus to bring up the tool palette to quickly switch tools, line thicknesses, and colors. In addition, a new gyroscope allows users to rotate Apple Pencil Pro for precise pen and brush control.

A new haptic mechanism provides lightweight feedback when users squeeze, double-tap, or use Smart Shape. The Apple Pencil Pro is the first Apple stylus to support Find My, which helps users locate the accessory if it gets lost.

The Apple Pencil Pro connects, charges, and stores on the side of the iPad Pro and iPad Air models announced today, which feature a new magnetic interface. This stylus is not compatible with other iPad models.