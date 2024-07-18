Emmy 2024: «Shogun» leads with 25 nominations, and «Fallout» is up for Best Drama Series

On the night of Wednesday, July 18, the American Television Academy announced the nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards.

Among the streaming services, Netflix received the largest number of nominations with 107, while FX was second with 93, two positions ahead of HBO/Max.

Much of FX’s performance is due to the series «Shogun», which this year became the leader in the number of «Emmy» nominations The record 32 «Emmy» nominations have never been surpassed by «Game of Thrones». (25 in total, including a nomination for Best Miniseries and acting nominations for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai), and «Bear» (23 nominations — a record for a comedy series). It should be noted that last year FX’s comedy has already triumphed at the «Emmy», winning 10 awards.

As for Netflix, the big numbers came from «The Deer Hunter» (11 nominations), «The Crown» (18) and «Ripley’s Creeps» (13). HBO/Max received 17 nominations for «Insidious» and 19 for the fourth season of «True Detective», while Apple TV+ received a total of 70 nominations thanks to «Chemistry Lessons», «The Morning Show» and «Slow Horses».

Amazon Prime Video has a relatively modest 37 nominations, with 16 coming from hit «foul», which adapted the game of the same name (by the way, last year another fictional adaptation, «The Last of Us», earned 24 nominationsbut did not win any awards in the main categories). «Fallout» is nominated for Best Drama Series and for an acting award for Walton Goggins.

The Walt Disney Company received 183 «Emmy» nominations (when taking into account the total of ABC, FX, Disney+ and Hulu), which was the largest number in its history.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, September 15.

List of nominees for «Emmy-2024» (main categories)

Best Drama Series

«Crown» (Netflix)

«Foul» (Prime Video)

«Gilded Age» (Max)

«Morning Show» (Apple TV+)

«Mr. and Mrs. Smith» (Prime Video)

«Shogun» (FX)

«Slow Horses» (Apple TV+)

«The 3 Body Problem» (Netflix)

Best Comedy Series

«Abbott Elementary School» (ABC)

«Bear» (FX)

«Calm your temper» (Max)

«Tricks» (Max)

«Murders in one building» (Hulu)

«Palm Royal» (Apple TV+)

«Reservation Dogs» (FX)

«What we do in the shadows» (FX)

Best miniseries or anthology series

«Deer» (Netflix)

«Fargo» (FX)

«Chemistry lessons» (Apple TV+)

«Ripley» (Netflix)

«True detective» (Max)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba («Intercepted flight»)

Donald Glover («Mr. and Mrs. Smith»)

Walton Goggins («Foulout»)

Gary Oldman («Slow Horses»)

Hiroyuki Sanada («Shogun»)

Dominic West («Crown»)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston («The Morning Show»)

Carrie Kuhn («Gilded Age»)

Maya Erskine («Mr. and Mrs. Smith»)

Anna Sawai («Shogun»)

Imelda Staunton («Crown»)

Reese Witherspoon («The Morning Show»)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry («What we do in the shadows»)

Larry David («Calm your temper»)

Steve Martin («Murders in one building»)

Martin Short («Murders in the same building»)

Jeremy Allen White («Bear»)

D’Pharaoh Wun-A-Tai («Reservation Dogs»)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson («Abbott Elementary School»)

Ayo Edebiri («Bear»)

Selena Gomez («Murders in the same building»)

Maya Rudolph («Big Money»)

Gene Smart («Tricks»)

Kristen Wiig («Palm Royal»)

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology Series

Matt Bomer («Fellow Travelers»)

Richard Head («Elena»)

John Ham («Fargo»)

Tom Hollander («Enmity»)

Andrew Scott («Ripley»)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Anthology Series

Jodie Foster («True Detective»)

Bree Larson («Chemistry Lessons»)

Juneau Temple («Fargo»)

Sofia Vergara («Griselda»)

Naomi Watts («Feud»)

Best animated show