The «Fallout» series breaks viewing records in 3 weeks after its debut on Amazon

From April 22 to April 28, the series adaptation of the post-apocalyptic game collected 1.5 billion minutes of views, which means that «Fallout» was the most popular among viewers even in the third week after its debut, considering data of all American streaming services.

«Fallout» — is the only Prime Video series to hit number one in the Nielsen Streaming Ratings three times. The second and third — for the animated series «Bluey» (Disney+) and the medical series «Grey’s Anatomy» (Hulu/Netflix), respectively.

The first season of the «Fallout» series was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 10 and in the first 16 days attracted the attention of 65 million viewers, which was the second result in the history of the platform (only the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power»which was released in 2022 and will debut its second season on August 29).

«Fallout» also received high marks from critics — with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes (our review is available at here). Amid the success of the show, interest in the game series has also grown: according to Bethesda, 5 million people played Fallout in a day, including a million — in Fallout 76, which 6 years ago was called doomed by observers due to low attendance.

The «Fallout» series is based on the video game franchise of the same name and, according to the official synopsis, tells the story of humanity’s survival in the post-apocalyptic future in 2296 — 219 years after the nuclear war. The plot is part of the canon of the game series, but tells an independent story built around three key characters: a young girl Lucy, a resident of «Vault 33», her father and Vault supervisor Hank, and mercenary goon Cooper Howard.

Amazon has now officially extended «Fallout» for 2 seasons.