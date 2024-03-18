News Technologies 03-18-2024 at 12:36 comment views icon

Employee and company competitions: games will appear on LinkedIn

Igor Sheludchenko

LinkedIn, a social network for searching and establishing business contacts, is planning to add games to its functionality.

This is confirmed by the company itself, reports TechCrunch.

Microsoft is planning to increase the time people spend on the social network.

The developers want to take the success of Wordle — a fairly simple game that went viral in a short time and became a huge success. The first three games on LinkedIn will be called Queens, Inference, and Crossclimb.

Developers were the first to see the future innovations, finding code with relevant developments on LinkedIn. One of them, Nima Ovji, drew attention to the function of ranking companies in the rating depending on the scores of their employees.

This information was later confirmed by a LinkedIn representative: the company is indeed working on games, but there is no exact launch date yet.

«We’re experimenting with adding puzzle games to LinkedIn to have a little fun, deepen communication, and hopefully create opportunities for conversations,» LinkedIn’s press service said.

The company also added that the images that appeared in X (ex-Twitter) are not the latest versions. And they provided the latest screenshots with the latest developments.

The owner of LinkedIn, Microsoft is a major player in the gaming market. Its business includes Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax, which generated $7.1 billion in revenue last quarter alone.


