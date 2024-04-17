Energoatom and Holtec sign agreement to produce components of small modular reactors in Ukraine

NNEGC Energoatom and the American company Holtec International signed an agreement on the production of small modular reactor components.

According to the Agreement, Ukraine will create facilities for the production and manufacture of nuclear systems, structures and components for small modular reactors, storage and transportation systems for spent nuclear fuel. At the same time, the document covers other needs for the use of nuclear energy in Ukraine and other countries of the region.

In the past, Energoatom and Holtec International have already had successful cooperation experience. Thanks to their cooperation, the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF) was built and commissioned in Ukraine, which allows saving about $200 million annually. This also made it possible to completely abandon the export of spent nuclear fuel to Russia.

In addition, in November 2023, during the visit of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko to Washington, Energoatom and Holtec International signed an agreement to establish a plant in Ukraine to produce spent nuclear fuel storage containers for the Centralized SFSF. Previously, they were manufactured in the United States.

Energoatom and Holtec International also signed an agreement on cooperation in deploying Holtec small modular reactors in Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine