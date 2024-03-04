News Games 03-04-2024 at 15:32 comment views icon

Enthusiasts launch GTA: Vice City on TP-Link router

TP-LINK TL-WDR4900 v1 — is a very interesting Wi-Fi router. Instead of typical MIPS or ARM processors in conventional Wi-Fi routers, the WDR4900 is equipped with a PowerPC-based processor from NXP. This allowed enthusiasts to run an (almost) full-fledged GTA: Vice City game on it.

The NXP/Freescale QorIQ P1014 used in the WDR4900 is a 32-bit PowerPC e500v2 processor. These processors offer a full 36-bit address space, high performance (for a router released in 2013), and have PCIe controllers, reports Kittenlabs.

They have quickly gained popularity in the OpenWrt and Freifunk communities for being cheap routers with high CPU performance. Both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi chipsets (manufactured by Qualcomm/Atheros) connect to the CPU via PCIe.

The platform was compiled with reVC (a re-engineered version of GTA Vice City, the source code of which is in the public domain). This required custom builds of premake, glfw3, glew, and reVC itself.


