Entrepreneur supplied low-quality drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appropriated the difference in cost — he faces 12 years with confiscation

According to the SBU, the entrepreneur used cheap, low-quality components for the Armed Forces drones and pocketed the difference in cost «». Now he can get up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property

In fact, there was an embezzlement of public funds through a contract for the purchase of UAVs, which was stopped by the SBU and the police. The accused — director of a private company from Kyiv region that produces drones.

In early 2024, the entrepreneur won a tender to supply 1,000 FPV drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The purchase was organized by the Netishyn City Council. The total amount of the transaction was —16.4 million UAH, one third of which was embezzled by the company’s CEO.

The contractor installed low-quality navigation equipment on the drones, including video cameras and video transmitters that did not meet the contract requirements. This reduced the cost of production and embezzled the difference. The entrepreneur additionally illegally «earned» UAH 4 to 7.5 thousand from one drone. An audit and special examination revealed non-compliance with technical requirements and provided law enforcement with evidence of illegal activity.

The entrepreneur was served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine «Misappropriation of property by abuse of office committed by a group of persons under martial law in a particularly large scale».

Source: SBU