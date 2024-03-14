Epic Games Store gives away Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge

This week, the digital distribution service Epic Games Store pleased its users with a free giveaway of two games: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge. These projects will be available until March 21.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is an Action/RPG with stealth elements, which is a sequel to Deus Ex: Human Revolution and is the fourth main game in the Deus Ex series. Mankind Divided is set in 2029, two years after the events of Human Revolution and 23 years before the events of the first Deus Ex game.

After the Panhei Incident, augmented humans were discriminated against and moved to ghettos. The society was divided into two warring factions — those who are the majority of the advocates of the purity of the human body, and the augmented people and their sympathizers. The protagonist of the game, as before, is Adam Jensen. Armed with an arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and add-ons, he must choose the right approach to unravel a vast global conspiracy.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is available for download at to the following address in the Epic Games Store. We also offer you to read the game review in one of the previous materials.

The Bridge is a two-dimensional logic game in which the user will have to reconsider their view of physics and perspective. The game allows you to control gravity, gravity, penetrate parallel dimensions, walk on the ceiling as a floor, and all this in the scenery of impossible structures. As you progress through the game, the player will explore more and more complex worlds, each of which is unique in its own way. The game has 48 unique puzzles, each of which requires a different approach. After completing the main storyline, the project opens an additional game mode. It includes modified versions of each of the 24 levels, as well as an additional ending. The game is extremely undemanding to system resources, requiring a 1 GHz processor and only 512 MB of RAM.

The Bridge is available for purchase at to the following address in the Epic Games Store.