Epic seeks injunction against Apple’s App Store because external payments are still anti-competitive

Epic Games is not done yet sue Apple. The 2021 decision forced Apple to allow App Store app developers to link to external payment systems, and now Epic has filed a petition with a judge asking him to enforce the decision.

Epic argues that Apple’s updated developer policy, which still retains a 27% fee on external payments (or 12% for small developers), is still unjustified. Epic argues that these «fees are essentially the same» as those the company charges for using its payment system, transmits The Verge.

Christian Owens, founder of the Paddle payment system, and Benjamin Simon, founder of the Down Dog fitness app for iOS, agreed in statements also filed by Epic. Owens called the choice offered by Apple «illusory», and Simon said that his company, Yoga Buddhi Co. would still be forced to charge more for subscriptions to the iOS version than the web version.

Epic also claims that Apple is requiring developers to use a certain «style of simple» button, which Epic says is not a» button at all and violates Apple’s injunction prohibiting developers from pointing customers to alternative payment «buttons, external links, or other calls to action».