«Eurovision Song Contest 2024» will be available for free on «Kyivstar TV»

The cinema and TV platform «Kyivstar TV» will provide an opportunity to watch «Eurovision Song Contest 2024» without additional fees, regardless of the mobile operator or Internet provider.

The first semi-final of «Eurovision 2024» will take place on May 7 in Malmö, Sweden. The event will be broadcast live on «Suspilne Kultura» TV channel. It will start at 22.00 Kyiv time.

«Kyivstar TV» provides free access to watch this event for authorized users. To log in, just enter your phone number in the appropriate field. After the broadcast, viewers can also watch the event in the recording on the platform.

You can watch content on «Kyivstar TV» from one account on 5 devices simultaneously: smartphone, TV, tablet, laptop and set-top box.

Ukraine will be represented at «Eurovision 2024» by the duo alyona alyona & Jerry Heil. They will perform on May 7 in the first semi-final at number 5. The duo will perform the song Teresa & Maria, with which the participants will compete for the final. In addition to Ukraine, the first semi-final will also feature Cyprus, Serbia, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, Croatia, Iceland, Slovenia, Finland, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Australia, Portugal and Luxembourg.

Voting for «Eurovision 2024» will take place on several platforms: