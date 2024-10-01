News IT business 10-01-2024 at 15:19 comment views icon

Exports of Ukrainian IT services have fallen to the lowest level since the beginning of the war

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

In August 2024, the export of Ukrainian IT services amounted to $507 million. This is $38 million (or 6.97%) less than in July of this year ($545 million). Thus, August demonstrated the lowest export of IT services from Ukraine in the first eight months of 2024.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

At the same time, this is the lowest level since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. The previous low was recorded in January 2024 – $508 million.

At the same time, exports of IT services accounted for approximately 37% of total exports from Ukraine in August 2024, amounting to $1.37 billion.

For the first eight months of 2024, the volume of IT services exports from Ukraine amounted to $4.26 billion, which is less than in the same period in 2023. Back then, the figure was $4.5 billion.

The main partner countries of Ukraine in the export of IT services are the United States, the United Kingdom, Malta, Cyprus, and Israel.

Partner country Exports of IT services in July 2024 (USD million) Exports of IT services in August 2024 (USD million) Exports of IT services in August 2023 (USD million)
USA 198 184 218
United Kingdom 50 53 59
Malta 37 38 46
Cyprus 36 30 30
Israel 19 26 24
Switzerland 22 20 22
Germany 23 24 24
Estonia 14 12 13
Poland 15 15 11
Canada 15 7 8

It is worth noting that in 2022, the IT industry generated a record $7.34 billion in foreign exchange earnings for the Ukrainian economy. Compared to the pre-war year of 2021, exports increased by $400 million. However, in 2023, exports of Ukrainian IT services decreased by 8.4% to $6.7 billion.

Source: AIN

Що думаєте про цю статтю?
Голосів:
Файно є
Файно є
Йой, най буде!
Йой, най буде!
Трясця!
Трясця!
Ну такої...
Ну такої...
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Бісить, аж тіпає!
Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send