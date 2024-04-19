Fake trailer featuring Henry Cavill as Bond garners millions of views — but actor says he’s «too old» for 007

Interestingly, Cavill tried out for the role of James Bond in «Casino Royale» 2006, but lost out to Daniel Craig.

A fake trailer for a new James Bond movie was published online (of course, it was not without AI) — in 5 days, it gained almost 3 million views, making fans interested in the possible participation of Henry Cavill in the continuation of the story of 007 and Margot Robbie as his girlfriend.

Cavill himself recently played Gus March-Phillips in Guy Ritchie’s film Ministry of Ungentlemanly War» Earlier it turned out that the film was made with the participation of the Russian production center Yandex «plus-studio», with which Ritchie has collaborated for many years. — a real historical figure who is rumored to have inspired Ian Fleming to create James Bond. Interestingly, the actor himself could have played the role of 007, but was not cast in «Casino Royale».

In a recent interview, the actor was asked if the rumors that he could play the agent in the future were real, and he replied:

«I have no idea. I have the same information as you. Maybe I’m too old for the role. Or maybe not — let’s see what the producers have planned».

Despite the fact that Daniel Craig was chosen for the role of Bond in 2016, «Casino Royale» Martin Campbell praised Cavill’s audition.

«His acting was amazing. If it hadn’t been for Daniel, Henry would have made a great Bond. He looked great, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiseled. At the time, he just looked a bit young,» Campbell told Express UK last year.

Source: Variety