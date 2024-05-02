The American military showed Bradley M2A4E1, the latest model with active protection, which the army will receive in place of every Bradley sent to Ukraine. The number of modernized «Bradleys» was not disclosed, but it is likely to be dozens of vehicles. Thus, the supply of weapons to defend against Russian invaders will help to upgrade the US armored vehicles fleet and conclude contracts with manufacturers.

Among the improvements of the new model are the Iron Fist active defense, an improved high-definition infrared sight, and climate control in the airborne compartment. The army identified the need for active protection for these APCs 8 years ago, but the project faced financial and technical difficulties.

Elbit Systems, an Israeli company, is the manufacturer of the Bradley defense system. The active defense works against missiles and shells — the interceptor munition is fired at the approaching threat.

According to the latest Pentagon data, the United States has sent more than 200 Bradley M2A2s to Ukraine, along with other American-made armored vehicles, the Stryker infantry fighting vehicle. The Bradley first arrived on the battlefield in Ukraine almost a year ago. The armored vehicles have received positive feedback from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including protection that saves the lives of soldiers, and firepower. The Bradley’s armament consists of TOW armor-piercing missiles and a 25 mm M242 Bushmaster chain gun.

