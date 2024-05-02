Ninja Theory studio every day will publish Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 before its release on May 21. Currently, the company has shared an image of Senua among the rocks, looking at the sunset and a rocky landscape with a lake. The screenshot doesn’t show any spoilers that would reveal any plot details.

«Based on what I’ve played of Hellblade 2, it’s clearly on its way to being one of the most important exclusives to be put on a platform this generation. Not only is it a smooth and responsive adventure game that boasts best-in-class visual fidelity, but it’s also an experience that has something meaningful to convey», — said the editor-in-chief GamesRadar Josh West talks about the game that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Ninja Theory also published on Steam system requirements Hellblade 2. It is not the most demanding, but it is still a new game with modern graphics.

OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit

Processor: Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 1070 | AMD RX 5700 | Intel Arc A580

Storage space: 70 GB (SSD required)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will have Ukrainian text localization. Currently, the game’s page shows a price of 925₴.