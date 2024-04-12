News Games 04-12-2024 at 11:59 comment views icon

Fallout 4 will receive a free update with 60 FPS support, updated quests, and other improvements

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Fallout 4 will receive a free update with 60 FPS support, updated quests, and other improvements

To celebrate the release of the Fallout series, Bethesda is offering a great incentive to return to Fallout 4. On April 25, a free next-generation update will be released that will bring a number of improvements to the almost 10-year-old game.

The next-gen update makes Fallout 4 a native game for PS5, Xbox Series X and S. It introduces performance and quality mode options that will offer «up to 60 FPS and» higher resolutions. Technically, you can play Fallout 4 at 60 FPS on your console thanks to Xbox’s current upscaling feature, but hopefully official support will offer more options.

For owners of previous generation consoles, the update will bring «stability, authorization, and» quest fixes. On PC, the update will bring «widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as Creation Kit fixes and a number of quest updates». Bethesda says that after this update is released, the game will have a verified status for Steam Deck.

Fallout 4 отримає безкоштовне оновлення з підтримкою 60 FPS, оновленими квестами та іншими покращеннями

The update also contains many free Creation Club items. For example, the Enclave Remnants pack includes a new quest called Echoes of the Past, where the hero tries to «prevent the Enclave from spreading its dangerous ideology and gaining a foothold in the Commonwealth». Halloween decorations and more are also offered.

Bethesda had planned to release this next-generation update as early as 2023, but in December the company announced a postponement because it «needed a little more time». Now is the best time to release the update – simultaneously with the series that tells about the events in the Fallout universe.

Source: gamesradar


