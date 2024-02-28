News Devices 02-28-2024 at 10:36 comment views icon

Final design of the Samsung Galaxy Fold6 foldable smartphone on renders

Samsung is not preparing to launch its new foldable phones until July or August. But already now, a leak has shown a design similar to the final Galaxy Fold6.

The renders were published by Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) and SmartPrix. The images show a foldable phone with rounded corners and flat edges, transmits AndroidAuthority.

Final design of the Samsung Galaxy Fold6 foldable smartphone on rendersFinal design of the Samsung Galaxy Fold6 foldable smartphone on rendersFinal design of the Samsung Galaxy Fold6 foldable smartphone on renders

The device measures 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm when unfolded. This makes it slightly shorter but noticeably wider than the Galaxy Fold5 (154.94 x 129.8 x 6 mm). The larger width in the expanded format suggests that the screen will also be wider.

Other notable details gleaned from these images include the volume buttons and power button (presumably serving as a fingerprint scanner) on the right side, speakers on the top and bottom, and a USB-C port on the bottom.


