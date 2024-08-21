First look at the gameplay of Batman: Arkham Shadow — VR game

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The exclusive VR game for Meta Quest 3 Batman: Arkham Shadow received a gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2024. The game is being developed by Camouflaj and Oculus Studios in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC.

The video demonstrates the battles familiar to fans of Arkham games modified to work in virtual reality. It features punching, sliding, wrestling, deadly stealth attacks, and Batman’s famous vision — all shown in a first-person VR headset.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is a prequel to the acclaimed 2009 Arkham Asylum. The story takes place between Arkham Origins 2013 and Arkham Asylum. Characters such as Harlyn Quinzel, Jim Gordon, Harvey Dent, Dr. Crane, and more are present.

Roger Craig Smith reprises the role of Batman here. This is a younger Batman than the one in the main Arkham trilogy, but more experienced than the relative newcomer in Arkham Origins. This Batman is involved in the fight against the Rat King, a new dangerous criminal, and cult followers. Batman: Arkham Shadow will be released in October this year.

Sources: IGN, DSOG

