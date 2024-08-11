First look at the movie «The Mandalorian and Grogu» — Dean Janine returns in 2026

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

At D23, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni presented the first look at the upcoming feature film in the «Star Wars» «Mandalorian and Grogu» franchise with Pedro Pascal and «Baby Yoda» Grogu.

Jon Favreau has promised a «brand new adventure for these two characters». The crowd at D23 applauded when Babu Freak appeared on screen, piloting a small ship with Grogu. The movie includes the return of Garazeb «Zeb» Orrelios from the animated series «The Incredibles».

This film is the first appearance of the Disney+ series «The Mandalorian» on the big screen, and it will also be directed by Jon Favreau. The series takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire in the movie «Star Wars: Return of the Jedi». Favreau is also producing the film alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm’s CEO and former head of the fan-favorite animated series «Star Wars: The Clone Wars».

«I loved telling stories about the rich world created by George Lucas. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grog to the big screen is extremely exciting,» Favreau said earlier.

The «Mandalorian» series was generally well received by fans and critics. Lucasfilm is already developing the fourth season, which will be connected to the events of «Ahsoka» and other «Star Wars» series.

Very little is known about the movie, including its placement in the «Mandalorian» timeline and who else will play the main roles besides Pascal. However, «Alien» star Sigourney Weaver is in talks to star in the movie, although details about her role are unknown. «The Mandalorian and Grogu» is due for release on May 22, 2026.

