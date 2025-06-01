First minutes of «Wednesday» second season — Netflix showed very original methods of investigation

Nerflix Tudum streaming service has shown the first six minutes of the second season of the series «Wednesday». A girl is investigating a crime, but something goes wrong – with her or with the criminal?

Wednesday Addams spends her summer investigating rather than frolicking. She finds out details from the crime scene in a very unusual way, inaccessible to the police, and goes to the maniac’s lair. Along the way, Jenna Ortega’s character hands over the most dangerous forbidden item to airport security — it’s not a weapon, witchcraft supplies, or even The Thing.

Very quickly and unexpectedly, Wednesday falls into the clutches of a criminal. But she’s not so easy to catch off guard. The girl is also capable of surprises, and the maniac got something he didn’t expect. It’s a short story, but the viewer realizes that this is just the beginning of something bigger.

On its show, Netflix also treated viewers to a live performance by Lady Gaga, which began with the song Zombieboy from her new album Mayhem. In the second season of the series, the pop star will play Rosalyn Rothwood, «the legendary Nevermore teacher whose paths cross with Wednesday». She will appear in the second part of the second season. The singer performed with dancers dressed in the style of the series and also performed Bloody Mary, Goo Goo Muck and Abracadabra.

Among others Wednesday’s new actors Osment, Billie Piper, Thandieu Newton, Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi and Christopher Lloyd. The audience will also meet Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordóñez, Fred Armisen and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The second season will be released in two parts starting August 6. The next part will appear on September 3.