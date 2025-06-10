First NVIDIA N1X — processor benchmark outperforms Core Ultra 9 285HX and Ryzen AI MAX+ 395

NVIDIA did not announce its own central processing unit at Computex 2025, but it exists, and its first test has appeared online. Right away, with an application for the top segment.

According to unofficial sources, NVIDIA is working on two chips: N1 and N1X. The first one is probably intended for desktops, and the second one will appear on laptops.

A real-world benchmark of the NVIDIA N1X in Geekbench 6 shows much higher performance than expected. The N1X scores 3096 in the single-core test and 18837 in multi-core mode, both of which were measured on an unreleased HP 8EA3 system with Ubuntu 24 in the 6.2.2 version of the benchmark.

AI developers have already gotten a glimpse of what NVIDIA has in store for PCs — the GB10 Superchip processor, which powers NVIDIA Spark systems, and its variants from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and other companies. Website VideoCardz gives a comparison.

On the Geekbench characteristics is a processor with 20 threads of computation, which is very similar to GB10. It has 10 Cortex-X925 cores and 10 Cortex-A725 cores. The N1X is probably a custom version of this processor. The N1X has a base frequency of 2.81 GHz, but detailed results show that it is capable of overclocking to 4.051 GHz.

The declared memory capacity is 119 GB, and insider information points to a 120 GB configuration. Perhaps it is actually 128 GB, of which 8 GB is reserved for the GPU. As you can see from the comparison table, the processor is faster than several powerful competitors.

If NVIDIA uses the same crystal in the N1X as in the GB10, it can get 6144 CUDA cores — the same amount, as much as the RTX 5070 chip. As for the GPU in the pipeline, there are no rumors yet.