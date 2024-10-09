NVIDIA and MediaTek processor will be released in 2025 in Lenovo, Asus, Dell and HP computers, — insider

NVIDIA and MediaTek will present the computer processor in the first half of 2025. It has already been supported by major laptop and PC manufacturers. Of course, the chip will be equipped with artificial intelligence.

Since NVIDIA has been cooperating with MediaTek in the production of chips for monitors and cars, it is very likely that the companies will continue to create other processors. The source claims that a joint processor «NVIDIA x MediaTek AI PC» is expected by the second half of next year — production has already started.

NVIDIA has practical experience in creating processors with powerful graphics, such as Tegra — though not very successful. MediaTek last year became a leader in the mobile chip market and has a chance to enter the PC market like Qualcomm did with its Snapdragon X. Rumors about the new processor and the integration of NVIDIA graphics into MediaTek chips have been around for a long time.

According to the new data, NVIDIA and MediaTek processors are created using TSMC’s 3 nm process technology based on ARM architecture. NVIDIA is also likely to introduce the next generation iGPU in the chip. No other specifications or data are available yet.

The source notes that companies such as Lenovo, Dell, HP, and ASUS have shown interest in the project, and we can expect to see the new chips integrated into computers immediately after release. Given NVIDIA’s capabilities and experience, computer processors have a chance.

Source: Wccftech