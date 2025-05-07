Nvidia and MediaTek to show off joint N1 processor at Computex 2025

The Computex exhibition is approaching, during which companies usually present their new products and interesting developments in the field of computer hardware. This year, we can expect an interesting surprise from Nvidia and MediaTek. The companies are expected to present their jointly created PC processors based on the Arm architecture. This was reported by the publication ComputerBase.

So, at Computex 2025, the companies will present new chips called N1X and N1, designed for desktops and laptops. These processors are designed for the Windows on Arm. However, according to the Heise with reference to SemiAccurateThese chips may be available no earlier than 2026 due to technical difficulties that have not yet been resolved.

The CEOs of both companies — Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and MediaTek’s Rick Tsai — are scheduled to make consecutive presentations at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 19 and 20, respectively. Presumably, it is then that a new line of processors will be announced, which combines MediaTek’s Arm-based CPU and Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU. These products are created as part of the GB10 platform of compact AI workstations.

Through its partnership with MediaTek, Nvidia hopes to enter markets currently dominated by AMD APUs with powerful Radeon graphics and Arm-based Snapdragon X processors. The Nvidia Blackwell graphics cards used in the new processors promise better performance and gaming compatibility than AMD Radeon or Qualcomm Adreno. This will certainly attract the attention of gamers. Although much will depend on the level of power consumption.

According to preliminary data, the N1X and N1 processors can have up to 10 powerful Cortex-X925 cores and up to 10 energy-efficient Cortex-A725 cores. More affordable configurations are also expected, which are designed for those market segments where Qualcomm with its Snapdragon X or AMD with integrated Radeon graphics do not yet offer effective solutions.

To ensure that these new chips can be produced in large volumes, MediaTek has reserved large capacity in advance to package the chips in FCBGA packages. This indicates that these processors are designed for PCs, not mobile devices. For information DigiTimesThe reservation took place at the end of 2024 and was unusually large. However, it is not yet known whether this packaging schedule corresponds to the production dates of the first Nvidia and MediaTek processors.

Despite the general interest in these new processors, the question of their entry into the market remains open. Several sources report that technical difficulties may significantly delay the mass launch of systems based on them. Despite initial plans to release finished devices with new processors in 2025Some forecasts suggest that the release may be postponed until 2026. However, there is no official confirmation of these rumors. Previously predictedthat the new chips will compete with Apple’s M4.

Source: tomshardware