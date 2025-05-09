No RTX 5060 reviews? NVIDIA won’t release drivers to the press until the card’s launch

It seems that we shouldn’t expect high-quality reviews of the NVIDIA RTX 5060 on the eve of video card release on May 19. The company has restricted access to the relevant drivers for the press.

In fact, the situation with the RTX 5060 Ti, which was released with 16 GB and 8 GB of internal memory, is repeated. The latest configuration NVIDIA did not send for review to the press, and later to the reviewers were not too impressed by her work. As noted by VideoCardz, the graphics card not only barely manages to run most modern games with the same texture settings, but also depends heavily on the PCIe version.

According to the information of HardwareUnboxed and Igor’sLAB, NVIDIA will not release drivers until the RTX 5060 launch day. For most technology publications, this means a complete lack of coverage. It is known that the decision was made last week and confirmed by the company’s partners. At the same time, video cards will be sent to reviewers.

.

«I will not (and cannot) publish a review of the GeForce RTX 5060 here at the official launch. Not because there is no sample — it’s already on the table — but because NVIDIA decided not to provide any drivers to the press before the launch», — says Igor Vallosek of Igor’sLAB.

It is widely believed that NVIDIA was in a hurry to release the RTX 5060 series. The company could have waited and used 3 GB of GDDR7 memory, which would have increased the capacity to 12 GB. Unfortunately, this type of memory is not expected until the SUPER update and is currently only available for the RTX 5090 laptop.