First trailer Agatha All Along — witches, secrets and dark magic in the spin-off WandaVizhen

Kathryn Hahn transforms into Agatha Harkness again in the first trailer for Marvel’s spin-off «VandaVigilante». Judging by the video, the audience will experience an exciting mix of horror and magic.

The ending of «Agatha Vigilante» hinted that Agatha Harkness would be stuck in her own nightmare sitcom. However, the new trailer for «Agatha All Along» reveals an unexpected twist: the witch finds herself in a detective drama similar to «Mayor of Easttown». She thinks she’s an investigator investigating a murder.

Interestingly, the name of Vanda Maksimova appears in Agata’s illusory world despite the events of «Multiverse of Madness». Later, Agatha meets Rio Vidal, a new witch played by Aubrey Plaza, who encourages her to break out of her delusion. Although Wanda’s fate remains unknown, the trailer makes it clear that Agatha has lost her magic. She will need the help of an entire coven of witches to get her magic back.

Trailer

The cast, in addition to Gan, includes Joe Locke, Sashir Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, and others. The showrunner of the project was Jack Schaeffer, who was also the head writer of «WandaVision».

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Schaeffer. The series’ directors also include Rachel Goldberg and Ganja Montiero.

The first two episodes of «Agatha All Along» will premiere on Disney+ on September 18.