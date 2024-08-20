First trailer for Borderlands 4 — the game will be released in 2025

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The long-awaited Borderlands 4 game was presented at Gamescom Opening Night Live. It will be released on the next generation of consoles and PCs in 2025…

Gearbox showed a short cinematic trailer for Borderlands 4. The next main game in the Borderlands series will be available next year, but many players will need new hardware to play it.

The Borderlands 4 trailer is not very informative. You can see a planet with a strange purple glow, which may not be the usual Pandora. So, the place and time of the events remain unknown. A crystalline portal is formed near the planet, and a fireball flies out of it, forming a small crater on the surface. Inside it, a classic Borderlands mask is on fire. So you can imagine that at least some of the enemies will be familiar.

Borderlands 4 will be launched in 2025 during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2026. This means that it will be released between April and the end of the year. Here’s what publisher 2K Games has to say about the game:

«Players will once again take on the role of the legendary vault hunter, searching for secret alien treasures and destroying everything in sight». «To date, the Borderlands franchise has sold over 87 million copies, garnering critical and fan acclaim». «We’re excited to share with our fans that 2025 will be a banner year for 2K and Gearbox Entertainment».

Sources: GamesRadar, IGN

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.