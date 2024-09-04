First trailer for the movie «Minecraft» — Jason Momoa, Jack Black and aggressive pig zombies

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film «Minecraft» — the first «live-action» adaptation of one of the best-selling games of all time.

In the video, which lasts a little over a minute, you can see a somewhat strange company, including Jason Momoa in a pink leather jacket, Danielle Brooks in a bright tracksuit, and two teenagers played by Emma Myers and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

The group walks through a Minecraft-style landscape, encountering pixelated pets, until they come across Jack Black, who happily announces that he is — the same Steve (the main character of the game).

«Four misfits try to overcome the ordinary problems of life until they are pulled through a mysterious portal into a new world that they will have to master and protect from evil creatures — if they want to return home. Together with Steve, the protagonists embark on a magical quest where they must be brave and awaken their best abilities to help them survive in real life».

The film is directed by Jared Hess and also features Jennifer Coolidge in the cast. The world premiere of «Minecraft» is scheduled for April 4, 2025.

Teaser trailer (original)

