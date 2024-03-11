Former Activision Blizzard’s boss Bobby Kotick wants to buy TikTok, — The Wall Street Journal

He has allegedly already presented the idea to potential partners, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The Wall Street Journal reports, that former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is interested in buying TikTok — given the new US bill that provides for sale of the social network to a local owner or its complete ban in the country.

Kotick allegedly discussed this idea at a conference with potential partners, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Zhang Yiming, the executive director of TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance.

If TikTok were to be sold, it would likely be worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Bobby Kotick has led Activision for over 30 years and resigned last year. In a settled lawsuit in 2021, the company under his leadership was accused of facilitating sexual harassment and gender discrimination. According to the WSJ, Kotick knew about the attacks and complaints but did not disclose full information to the board — he was also accused of harassment, reported The Verge.

After the information was made public, Activision Blizzard employees demanded Kotick’s resignation, but he remained in office until completion of the Microsoft acquisition in 2023.

«The Protecting Americans from Foreign-Controlled Programs Act», which Joe Biden plans to sign, stipulates that ByteDance must sell TikTok within 6 months, otherwise it will be banned from US app stores. Last week, the social network sent out push notifications with a request to call their representatives. After the vote in the House of Representatives, where it is expected to be approved, the bill will be passed to the Senate.

Lawmakers’ concerns are currently focused on TikTok’s ties to China and the country’s potential access to confidential data. At the same time, the social network’s cooperation with OpenAI is likely to involve training AI models on user data, which is also not very secure.