Former Monero developers launch private blockchain Tari: tokens can be mined on PC and Mac

The developers behind the Monero blockchain and its XMR privacy coinhave created a new first-level blockchain protocol, Tari. Tari Mainnet has launched the Tari Universe application, which makes cryptocurrency mining fast, private, and accessible to anyone with a Mac or Windows PC.

Anyone with a Mac or PC can download the Tari Universe app at official website, install it and receive rewards by using the computing power of their computer to mine XTM tokens. Every transaction on the Tari network is confidential by default, which guarantees the security of users’ financial information.

Tari Universe gamifies mining. The proof-of-work process is visualized. It looks like building a tower. For each block mined, users earn XTM tokens. The RandomX Tari hashing algorithm is designed to be ASIC-resistant. This ensures that mining remains accessible to consumer-grade hardware. Users can easily control how much computing power is allocated to mining and pause the process at any time with a single click.

During the test phase, more than 700 thousand users participated in the Tari airdrop program, and almost 100 thousand of them mined Tari on the test network using Tari Universe.

Tari’s issuance model starts with a supply of 21 billion XTM, of which 30% is premined, according to the official website. The rest — 14.7 billion tokens — are reserved for public mining, with rewards that gradually decrease on a block-by-block basis. A 1% tail issue provides ongoing incentives for miners after the first 12 years.

The pre-mine portion is split between infrastructure (9%), community programs (5%), contributors (4%), and early adopters (12%), with long maintenance periods starting 6–12 months after the main network is launched. The network uses a two-token system: XTM powers the underlying layer (called Minotari), while XTR runs on the second layer (Ootle).

Users can burn XTM in a 1:1 ratio to mint XTR through the dynamic Throttle mechanism, which adjusts the minting cost based on demand. The fees burned during activity help manage supply. The balance between XTM and XTR is designed to become closer over time.

Source: Tari