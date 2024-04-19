Fraudsters selling counterfeit AirPods exposed in Lviv – they face 5 to 12 years with confiscation

Lviv law enforcement officers (police and prosecutors) exposed an organized criminal group of three young men. They were selling counterfeit headphones «of one of the world’s leading telecommunications equipment companies» on the Internet. Although this is not directly stated, judging by the photo, we are talking about fakes of Apple AirPods.

The organizer of the fraudulent group was a 22-year-old resident of Mykolaiv region, who temporarily resides in Lviv. He was accompanied by two performers – another resident of Mykolaiv region aged 21 and a 20-year-old resident of Vynnyky. Together, they organized online platforms for the sale of allegedly original products at attractive prices, in particular, wireless headphones. However, in reality, under the guise of original goods, they sold low-quality fakes to customers. Law enforcement officers documented 9 episodes of such illegal activity, but there may be more.

Investigators served the group members a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 4 of Article 190 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing and law enforcement officers are identifying other victims.

Source: National Police