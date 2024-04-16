Free mod editor for «The Witcher 3» from CDPR — Steam page and sign up for testing

The free mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt / «The Witcher 3: Wild Goose», which CDPR announced at the end of last year, is nearing release — Steam has a page The Witcher 3 REDkit (that’s the name of the toolkit) and started signing up for a two-week Playtest, which will take place from April 16 to 30.

The Witcher 3 REDkit editor release and beta test details

The general release of the editor is expected to take place in 2024 (the exact date has not been announced). The developers used the internal tools that they used when creating the game as a basis. The editor was finalized and optimized. According to the developers, players will have «full freedom of action», so they will be able not only to change available missions but also to create new tasks or other content.

The editor will be released only on PC, and a copy of the game installed on the user’s PC is a prerequisite for the tool to work correctly. As part of the beta test, access to the editor will be released gradually, in several waves. You can apply directly on the The Witcher 3 REDkit page on Steam by clicking the Request Access button and wait for a notification.

Needless to say, along with the privileged early access to the editor, testers are entrusted with a responsible task — providing feedback. The developers immediately warn about all the risks — bugs, unstable operation, and other inconveniences that open testing is designed to identify. Support will accept bug reports via an online form at this link.

At the same time, CDPR developers announced the introduction of Steam Workshop support for The Witcher 3 — everyone can join the beta test by joining the «Witcher» mod community at this link.

For the month of CDPR (May 17) will cease to support «The Witcher 3» on Windows 7 and 8.1 — the game will continue to work, but will no longer receive official patches Meanwhile, «The Witcher 4» / The Witcher 4 has entered the pre-production stage — over 60% (400 employees) of the entire CD Projekt team are already working on the game, whose full development will start in the second half of the year.