The company «Ukrenergo» has announced the resumption of electricity sales abroad. It will take place only if there is an excessive amount of energy in the grid.

In the message, «Ukrenergo» notes the decline in heat in Ukraine and a significant decrease in energy consumption on Friday, August 23. Also, a power unit of one of the nuclear power plants came out of scheduled maintenance. These circumstances lead to a surplus of electricity during the daytime, when solar power plants are in operation.

For normal operation and to avoid accidents, the amount of energy produced and consumed must match every minute. This can be achieved by reducing production or resuming exports during the day.«Ukrenergo» considers it economically inexpedient to limit production, so starting from August 25, it resumes electricity exports to neighboring countries.

«Tomorrow, an auction for access to interstate crossings in the directions of Romania, Hungary and Moldova will be held».

The company emphasizes that exports will take place only if there is a surplus, when solar power plants are active. No imports will be carried out during a deficit.

Source: «Ukrenergo»